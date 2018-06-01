Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

As the Toronto Blue Jays fall further and further out of contention, it feels like the season is unravelling. After the first three weeks of the 2018 season, the Blue Jays had a 13-6 record but have since gone 12-25.

Josh Donaldson is on the DL with a calf strain again, closer Roberto Osuna is on administrative leave dealing with an assault charge, the starting rotation has failed miserably (14-26, 5.33 ERA), Troy Tulowitzki hasn’t played all season, Russell Martin and Devon Travis are hitting under .200 while Kendrys Morales is barely over .200 and has shown little pop in his bat.

Other than that, the club has been great.

So, what now? The Jays are nine games out of the second American League wild-card spot. The three division leaders (Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians and Houston Astros), the two wild-card leaders (New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners) and the Los Angeles Angels, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland A’s and Detroit Tigers are all ahead of the Jays for that last playoff spot. Sure, there is plenty of time left in the season, but they aren’t giving us any reason to hope that things will take a dramatic turn any time soon.

General manager Ross Atkins and team president Mark Shapiro have a number of different plans they could implement – all depending upon how the rest of the season plays out. As it’s going now, the plan to disassemble the team and retool at the trade deadline feels like the most likely course of action.

The biggest decision will revolve around Donaldson. The Jays need him to get healthy and start producing in order to give them the most options come July 31. Remember, the Jays can hold Donaldson all season and then extend him a qualifying offer which would make them eligible for draft pick compensation – if he were to sign elsewhere. So, any deal to be made at the trade deadline will be compared to the value of a potential draft pick in the sandwich round between rounds one and two of the draft.

Interestingly, if Donaldson’s calf continues to nag him, then his value on the trade market will dwindle. Nobody will give up a blue-chip prospect if he can’t predictably stay healthy for his new team. Donaldson will desperately want to be traded at the deadline, not because he wants out of Toronto, rather he wants out of receiving a qualifying offer this off-season. Players who are traded during a season can’t be given a qualifying offer. A trade would significantly benefit him as a free agent because a signing club would not forfeit their draft pick.

This past winter we saw a number of players who suffered because of draft pick compensation being attached. Teams wanted to sign players but didn’t want to give up draft picks to do so. Jose Bautista’s free agency suffered after the 2016 season because he received the qualifying offer. It led to his resigning with the Jays on a pillow contract. If the Jays want Donaldson on a short-term deal, giving him the qualifying offer may be the best way to do it.

As it stands today, the most predictably marketable player the Jays will have at the trade deadline is J.A. Happ. The potential free-agent pithing class isn’t overwhelming other than L.A. Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw who has an opt-out in his contract. Cole Hamels of the Texas Rangers is the other starting pitching trade target as he, too, is expected to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Happ has performed well against the powers in the AL in his career: Boston (7-3, 3.09 ERA), New York (8-3, 3.53 ERA), Houston (4-2, 3.33 ERA) and Cleveland (3-2, 4.19 ERA). In addition, he has been pretty good against the team many believe is the best in the NL, the Washington Nationals (4-0, 2.45 ERA). Because it’s already clear who the buyers will be at the deadline, I would start identifying trade targets from those franchises and mobilize the scouting staff.

Marco Estrada (2-6, 5.68 ERA) is a free agent as well after 2018. He could have some trade value but only if he gets back on track. He hasn’t quite been himself since there was a report his back was bothering him after a start on April 12. If he can get back to commanding his high fastball and using his outstanding changeup to dominate lefties again, Estrada could return a second-level prospect in a deal.

Jaime Garcia (2-3, 5.42 ERA) was traded twice at last year’s deadline, but that won’t be the case this year unless he pitches much better than he has. The veteran lefty has only two quality starts so far this season in his nine starts.

Last season, there were nearly 30 relievers traded at the deadline. Bullpen help is the most sought-after commodity and the most available. The Jays have several relievers who could be targets for needy teams. Veteran right-handers Tyler Clippard, Seunghwan Oh and John Axford could all be moved by July 31 as well as lefty Aaron Loup. They could each net the Jays a second-level prospect.

It is highly unlikely that Atkins and Shapiro would find a taker for Morales even if he were to heat up over the next month. If there was even the slightest interest they would surely eat some part of the salary to get a deal done to free up some money and as importantly, the DH role.

I can’t imagine the Jays trading Justin Smoak as he is one of the best valued first basemen in the game. He is making only $4.125 million this year and has an option for 2019 at $6 million. If they trade him they would need to replace him and it would cost much more than $6 million.

The Jays will have two more years of control over Kevin Pillar after this season but I would be willing to trade him under the right circumstances. He is a great defender and a streaky offensive player. But he is really more of a number seven hitter than anything else and if there is a club that values his defence enough to pay a premium price I wouldn’t hesitate to make a deal.

The most important task over the next several months, however, is not about the trades the team can make in a retooling of the roster. The biggest priorities are getting Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez back to being front-of-the-rotation starters and resolving the Osuna situation.

The 2019 season will be much like this year if Stroman and Sanchez aren’t impactful pitchers again. The Jays need to get them healthy and mechanically sound to have something around to build on next year and beyond. Plus, Osuna’s status needs clarity. What are the consequences he faces legally and then within baseball’s domestic violence policy? But more importantly, what is going on with this young man personally and is he going to be a part of the organization moving forward? These three young guns are critical to the plan moving forward and are all currently wild cards.

I would also give the majority of playing time to Aledmys Diaz at shortstop when he comes off the DL to see if he can be the everyday shortstop moving forward. I would love to get another look at Lourdes Gurriel at second base as well to see if he is a regular or a role player. When Randal Grichuk returns from his knee rehab, I would give him one last opportunity to figure out his hitting. Let him be a starter in left field and tell him this is a make-or-break scenario. I would use the rest of the season to get answers to questions about the 2019 Jays.

As you may have noticed, I don’t make any mention of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as part of the plan at the major-league level the rest of the year. There is no chance I would call him up and start his service time clock considering how little these games will likely mean over the next several months. It is time though, for him to move to Triple-A and experience all that level offers. In Double-A, he is playing with boys while in Triple-A he will be playing with men.

Spitting Seeds

- The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates have a heated rivalry in the NL Central and it got a bit hotter this past Monday after Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo slid aggressively at the feet of catcher Elias Diaz and caused him to sail a throw down the right-field line after getting a force out at home plate. The umpires considered Rizzo’s approach to the plate a bona fide slide, as did the umpiring crew in New York handling the review after Pirates manager Clint Hurdle challenged the ruling on the field.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball disagreed with the umpiring crews and said the slide was illegal. Rizzo’s slide was not a bona fide slide because he changed his pathway in order to initiate contact with Diaz. The issue wasn’t the contact – it was the fact that he went from running in foul territory to taking two strides in fair territory to make contact. MLB made clear to Rizzo that they did not believe it was a dirty play as some people had stated, including some Pirates players. His only intention was to break up the double play. He did not go for Diaz’s knee, nor did he go in with his spikes up trying to injure the catcher. It was tough, hard-nosed baseball that was once acceptable. But the rules are the rules and the call should have been overturned by the umpires in New York who reviewed the play.

On Wednesday night, Pirates starting pitcher Joe Musgrove slid into second base late and hard on a force out and Cubs second baseman Javier Baez took exception. The two exchanged words and benches emptied but nothing really happened. Cubs manager Joe Maddon asked the umpires to review the play to see if Musgrove’s slide was illegal. But the play was not reviewable since Baez never attempted a throw to first base to convert the double play. There was no question that Musgrove’s slide was illegal as he did not hold the base at the completion of his slide as is stated in the rules.

MLB: Cubs 1, Pirates 2 Joe Musgrove pitched seven strong innings and his hard slide led to both teams emptying their benches in another tense moment in the series between NL Central rivals, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

This is a loophole in the rules. There should be a consequence if a player does something illegal, even if the infielder doesn’t complete the play. I believe that an illegal slide is not much different than a pitcher throwing the ball at a batter. Often, it is done with intent to injure or send a message. I believe the umpires should have the right to eject a player or warn both teams after an illegal slide just as they do in a beanball situation.

- MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recently said in an interview (with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic) the rapid advancement of PITCHf/x technology is making the possibility of an automated strike zone edging closer to becoming a reality instead of umpires calling balls and strikes. This would be a great change in the game. Any hitter that has had a 1-1 pitch called a strike that should have been a ball, making the count 1-2 instead of 2-1, will tell you how much a difference it makes in an at-bat or game. How about the 2-1 pitch that should be ball three but instead the umpire calls it a strike in error making the count 2-2 instead of 3-1.

Some may say, “How big of a deal is it if an umpire misses a pitch? It may be the difference in an at-bat, inning or game. Hall of Famer Tom Seaver once stated that every game comes down to five or six key pitches. Every other pitch can set up the critical moment. A missed call on any one pitch in either direction can shift the entire dynamic and outcome of a game.

There will still be a need for the home plate umpire to rule on fair or foul hits, check swings, foul balls and plays at the plate. They just wouldn’t have to make calls on pitches. It would eliminate players’ frustration with umpires in between pitches, which would increase the pace of play. Hitters would no longer need to walk around the batter’s box trying to regroup emotionally. I don’t care if I end up losing a game because the proper calls were made. I just never want to lose a game because of an error that could be avoided or corrected.

- The Boston Red Sox surprisingly designated 1B/DH Hanley Ramirez for assignment on May 25 to make room for second baseman Dustin Pedroia who was activated off of the DL. Ramirez has subsequently been released after Boston realized a trade wasn’t possible. Many thought that utility man Blake Swihart might be the one moved when Pedroia was activated, but instead the Sox parted ways with the 34-year old Ramirez.

The deeper one looks at the circumstances, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that the Red Sox chose to part ways with Ramirez. He was set to earn a vesting option worth $22 million for the 2019 campaign if he tallied 497 plate appearances this season. He was on his way to earning those plate appearances and the club didn’t want to pay him next season. Fortunately, for the club, Ramirez was hitless in his last 20 at-bats, leading up to the Pedroia reinstatement. His performance justified the move.

The fact that manager Alex Cora claimed to have suggested the decision to president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski makes it a baseball evaluation instead of just a salary dump. The MLB Players Association might have filed a grievance if the move couldn’t have been positioned as a baseball decision.

­- Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano and White Sox catcher Welington Castillo have both received 80-game suspensions this year for testing positive under the Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Carlos Gomez, a 32-year-old outfielder with the Tampa Bay Rays, has an issue with the MLB drug testing program: He doesn’t think it is random. He said in an interview with ESPN Deportes, “They tell you that it’s random, that they do the tests randomly and those players who go out there, go and do a drug test. Until they prove to me that it is random, I will not believe it. Because for me, it’s not random. They go and choose the person they want. It’s not random. If it’s not that, show it to me.”

Gomez believes he has been tested between five and seven times this season already. “I have the greatest luck on my team, because they test me more than everyone else. I arrived now, three days after coming from the disabled list, and they are already testing me again.” He is convinced the testing system targets older players and Latin players.

The solution for Gomez is to talk to his union leadership. They are partners with the commissioner’s office on this policy. If there is a conspiracy, then the people responsible for protecting his rights as a player are part of it. I believe “he doth protest too much.” I would give a urine sample every single day without hesitation to be a big-league player, wouldn’t you?