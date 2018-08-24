With injury to Williams, Tiger-Cats could look to Carter

HAMILTON — June Jones and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats could be back in the Duron Carter sweepstakes.

Hamilton rallied to beat the Edmonton Eskimos 25-24 on Thursday, thanks to Lirim Hajrullahu's 29-yard field goal on the game's final play. But the Ticats also lost speedy receiver Chris Williams to a suspected Achilles injury.

After the game, Jones was asked if the Ticats would be interested in Carter, who was released Aug. 12 by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"It's funny you bring that up," Jones said. "I was just thinking that in the locker-room."

Hamilton was among four teams that were reportedly interested in Carter upon his release. The Toronto Argonauts, B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes were the others.

B.C. and Montreal have both said they wouldn't be signing the veteran receiver. Earlier this week, there was a report Toronto was a leading contender to add Carter.

The six-foot-five, 205-pound Carter has registered 266 catches for 4,031 yards with 26 TDs in 65 career CFL games with Montreal and Saskatchewan. Carter, the 27-year-old son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter, began his career in Canada with the Alouettes in 2013 and spent three seasons with them before being released and signing with the Roughriders.

Carter, who spent the 2015 season on the practice roster of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, was Saskatchewan's leading receiver last year with 1,043 yards and eight TDs on 73 catches. Carter spent most of the 2018 campaign on defence and had eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown before being released by the Riders.

Carter was twice named a CFL all-star (2014, 2017).