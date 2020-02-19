1h ago
With Memorial Cup approaching, Rockets fire head coach Foote
The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote just three months before they host the Memorial Cup. Assistant coach Kris Mallette has been named interim head coach.
The Canadian Press
The Toronto-born Foote guided the Rockets to a 24-26-2-2 record this season, his second year with the club after being hired Oct. 23, 2018.
Kelowna was 24-23-6-2 under Foote last season and missed the playoffs.
Foote, 48, played 1,154 career NHL games as a defenceman with Quebec/Colorado and Columbus, winning Stanley Cups with the Avs in 1996 and 2001. He also won Olympic gold with Canada in 2002.
Mallette is in his fifth season as a member of the Rockets' coaching staff. He's a Kelowna native and a former Rockets player.
The Rockets will host the four-team Memorial Cup, May 22-31.
"The team has struggled since the Christmas break. With 14 games remaining in the regular season, I felt a change was necessary at this time," Rockets president/general manager Bruce Hamilton said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.