The NBA has announced that Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris has been fined $25,000 for attempting to escalate an altercation and pushing a game official during Game 3 of Washington's first round series with the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The incident occurred with 9:33 remaining in the first quarter of the game, when Morris initiated a shoving match with Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

The Wizards won Friday's game, but trail the best-of-seven series two games to one.

Meanwhile, in a seperate incident, the league announced that Morris' twin brother, Marcus who plays for the Boston Celtics, was also fined $15,000 for criticizing officials after Boston's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. He was called for a technical foul in the third and was critical of the officiating after the game.

In October, the brothers were acquitted by a Phoenix jury in an aggravated assault trial. They were on trial on charges that they helped three other people beat a man in January 2015 outside a high school basketball game. The twins played for the Phoenix Suns at the time.