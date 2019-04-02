The Ernie Grunfeld era in Washington is at an end.

The Wizards have fired their president and general manager after nearly 16 seasons at the helm of the club, the team announced on Tuesday.

“We did not meet our stated goals of qualifying for the playoffs this season and, despite playing with injuries to several key players, we have a culture of accountability and a responsibility of managing to positive outcomes,” said Wizards owner Ted Leonsis. “I wish to thank Ernie for his service to the Washington Wizards. He and his family have been great leaders in our community and have worked tirelessly to make us a top NBA franchise.”

The Wizards sit 11th in the Eastern Conference at 36-42 with four games remaining. The team did not qualify for the postseason for the first time in three seasons.

The team has dealt with season-ending injuries to John Wall and Dwight Howard, while the likes of Otto Porter Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. were traded at the deadline.

Grunfeld was the second-longest tenured GM in the club's history, assuming office on May 30, 2003.

He finishes his Wizards career with a mark of 568-724, reaching the playoffs on eight occasions and winning four postseason series.