WASHINGTON (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the first half, and the Washington Wizards beat the struggling Golden State Warriors 123-115 on Sunday night.

Golden State has lost five of its last six, and the Warriors never led in this game. Golden State was without Stephen Curry (left foot sprain) for a fifth straight contest, and Andre Iguodala (low back injury) was also out. James Wiseman (right knee injury) is done for the season.

Washington is not exactly healthy either, with Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery) and Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) missing this game, but the Wizards won their second straight — their first back-to-back victories since a three-game streak from Jan. 9-12.

Kispert made six 3-pointers, also a career high. That gives him 96 on the season, surpassing the franchise's rookie record of 91 set by Beal in 2012-13. Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points for Washington and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 22.

Jordan Poole scored 26 for the Warriors. Klay Thompson contributed 25 and Andrew Wiggins had 23.

The Wizards led 28-24 after the first quarter, and a 20-6 run in the second made it 57-39. Golden State rallied and trailed 59-51 at halftime.

Washington had a pretty comfortable lead throughout the second half, but the Warriors did cut it to five with 32.5 seconds left in the game when Damion Lee made a free throw.

After a free throw by Washington's Tomas Satoransky made it 121-115, Thompson missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

The Wizards now trail Atlanta by five games for the 10th and final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference — with only eight to play.

Golden State is four behind Memphis for second place in the West and fell to 2 1/2 ahead of Utah and Dallas, who were facing each other Sunday night.

Warriors: This was Golden State's last regular-season game against the East. The Warriors went 20-10.

Wizards: Washington has scored at least 110 points in eight straight games against Golden State.

Warriors: At Memphis on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Chicago on Tuesday night.

