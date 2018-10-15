Dwight Howard looks like he's one step closer to returning.

According to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post, Howard was a full participant in practice Monday for the first time since joining the Wizards.

Dwight Howard, who practiced for the first time, asked about the chances he'll play Thursday in season opener:



“See how it feels. I’ll do whatever I can to make myself available for all 82 games but the main thing is making sure that I’m healthy for the rest of the season.” — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) October 15, 2018

Howard has been dealing with a lower-back issue that has held him out of training camp and the preseason, but it's possible he could make his debut Thursday when the Wizards take on the Miami Heat.

"The main thing is that I’m healthy when playoffs come and later on in the season. So wasn’t no rush to try to get back and heal up for the first game but I’m happy that I’m progressing the way I have been."

Howard is on his fourth team in as many seasons after signing in Washington as a free agent. He played last season in Charlotte with the Hornets but was traded to the Brooklyn Nets and subsequently bought out. Prior to his time in Charlotte, Howard spent one season with his hometown Atlanta Hawks.

The 32-year-old is a eight-time All-Star and three-time defensive player of the year. He averaged 16.6 points per game last season to go along with 12.5 rebounds.