Ahead of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks was handed a 25-game suspension without pay on Friday for violation of the league's Anti-Drug program, the league announced.

New of Meeks' suspension was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ben Levine, Meeks' lawyer, said they will appeal the ruling, but he will still be forced to sit out for the entire post-season.

"It is regrettable that the NBA has prematurely taken action against Jodie today. Accordingly, we will appeal the suspension and vigorously defend Jodie's rights. Unfortunately, under the CBA, a player is guilty until proven innocent and while Jodie's appeal is pending he will be forced to sit out the playoffs," the lawyer told Wojnarowski.

The 30-year-old averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 77 games off the bench for the Wizards this season, his first with the organization.

Washington signed free agent guard Ty Lawson on Thursday.

The Raptors and Wizards play Game 1 of their series Saturday afternoon from Air Canada Centre.