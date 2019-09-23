WOLFSBURG, Germany — Wolfsburg maintained its unbeaten start to the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim on Monday.

Sebastian Rudy scored his first goal for Hoffenheim since returning from Schalke to put the visitors ahead in the sixth minute, but Wout Weghorst set up Admir Mehmedi with a backheel for the equalizer in the 36th.

It was Wolfsburg's third consecutive 1-1 draw, dropping the side to eighth after five rounds, while Hoffenheim moved into 11th with five points.

Unbeaten Leipzig leads with 13 points after a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday, while Bayern Munich is two points behind after its 4-0 win over Cologne. Borussia Dortmund is three points off the lead after a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

