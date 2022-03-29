HALIFAX — The Canadian Football League announced Tuesday that Wolfville, N.S. will host a regular-season game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts on July 16.

"On behalf of the Steering Committee, we are thrilled to welcome the CFL to Nova Scotia this July," Bruce Bowser, chair of the CFL's Touchdown Atlantic Steering Committee, said in a statement. "The excitement and enthusiasm for Touchdown Atlantic here in the Maritimes just goes to show that Canadian football has a home in Atlantic Canada."

The game will mark the first time Nova Scotia has played host to a regular-season CFL game.

Halifax was the site of pre-season contest between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Argos in 2005. The Nova Scotia capital was also slated to host pre-season games in 2006 and 2020, but both ended up being cancelled.

July's contest in Wolfville will be the first Touchdown Atlantic event held since 2019 when the Montreal Alouettes defeated Toronto 28-22 in a regular-season contest in Moncton, N.B.

Acadia's 3,000-seat Raymond Field is expected to add 7,000 more seats to bring its capacity up to 10,000.

"Acadia is pleased to welcome the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts to Raymond Field in Wolfville," Acadia University president Peter J. Ricketts said in a statement. "It’s a wonderful opportunity for our campus and community, and in particular, our renowned Axemen football program, to experience the excitement of professional football."

As part of the festivities around the game, both the Roughriders and Argonauts are slated to hold football camps and engage in community events, while the city will look to organize wine tours and excursions to the Bay of Fundy, among other events.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Wolfville, Acadia and this amazing part of Nova Scotia and Canada, with its farm markets, vibrant wine industry and heritage sites that are foundational to the entire Country," said Wolfville mayor Wendy Donovan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.