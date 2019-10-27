NEWCASTLE, England — Jonny scored for Wolverhampton to deny 10-man Newcastle back-to-back Premier League home victories, clinching a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Wolves, playing their 20th game of the season due to Europa League commitments, trailed to Jamaal Lascelles' first-half header.

But the visitors dominated the second half and got their reward when Jonny levelled from close range in the 73rd minute after goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka palmed Matt Doherty's cross into his path.

Newcastle had Sean Longstaff sent off in the 82nd for a challenge on Ruben Neves.

