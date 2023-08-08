With Julen Lopetegui's exit at the Molineux looking likely, Wolves already has a successor in mind for manager.

BBC Sport's Ian Dennis reports former Bournemouth gaffer Gary O'Neil is in line to replace the Spaniard. Wolves opens its 2023-2024 Premier League campaign on Monday with a visit to Manchester United.

Talks have been ongoing between Lopetegui and Wolves management over his departure with his belief that the financial situation at the club has made it untenable for him to stay. The former Real Madrid and Spain manager took over at Wolves last November with the team dead last in the league and guided them to a 13th-place finish.

Because of Financial Fair Play rules, Wolves has found the summer transfer market difficult to navigate.Captain Ruben Neves and Luis Jimenez have left the club with the former joining Saudi side Al-Hillal in a club-record £47 million move and the latter signing with Fulham for £5 million. Ireland full-back Matt Doherty returning to the team on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur has been Wolves' only addition.

O'Neil, 40, was surprisingly fired by Bournemouth in June after guiding the team to a 15th-place finish in their first year back in the top flight. O'Neil had been appointed manager in late August following the dismissal of Scott Parker.

As a player, O'Neil made 216 Premier League appearances with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham and Norwich City.