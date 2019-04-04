Wolverhampton Wanderers' striker Raul Jimenez is going nowhere.

The club announced on Thursday that their loan for the Mexico international from Benfica has been made permanent in a £30 million deal and the 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the club taking him through the end of of the 2022-2023 season.

"I want to make history here at the club," said Jimenez in a statement. "I want to put the club back into the top places in the Premier League. I think we all want that and have that ambition. It's a great honour for me to now be a permanent member of the team."

Jimenez, who came up through the America academy and made his senior debut for the Liga MX side in 2011, has appeared in 37 games across all competitions for Wolves this season and scored 15 times.

He's been instrumental in the team's FA Cup run that currently has Wolves in the semi-finals for the first time in more than 20 years.

Jimenez was a member of Mexico's gold medal-winning side at the 2012 Olympics in London and has been capped 71 times by El Tri, scoring 16 times.