Only months after a fractured skull took Raul Jimenez out of action, Wolverhampton Wanderers experienced another scary moment in Monday's 1-0 loss to Liverpool when their Portugal international goalkeeper Rui Patricio collided with teammate Conor Coady and needed to be stretchered off.

As Liverpool forward Mo Salah was coming in on goal, Patricio came off of his line to cut the angle and ended up going headfirst into the knee of the oncoming Coady.

But Patricio appears to be okay, says manager Nuno Espirito Santo, with the club still following post-concussion protocol.

"He's conscious, he's aware and he remembers what happened," Nuno told BBC Sport. "The assessment is positive - he's going to be okay."

Concerns were raised over whether or not the injury could have been prevented. Salah was offside on the play, but the linesman kept his flag down until the play was over. Had it gone up immediately, the chances for the collision would have diminished greatly.

"It's one of the situations that all of us are questioning," Nuno said of the offside. "But the law is clear. The referees keep the flag down and play to the whistle. Situations will happen. This won't be the only time."

As for Jimenez, Nuno says the Mexico striker is back in training, but his return to the team won't be rushed.

"He's training, not too involved - he must avoid contact," Nuno said. "Hopefully, we'll still have him this season but we have to be patient."

Wolves, 13th in the Premier League on 35 points, return to action on April 5 when they host Champions League-chasing West Ham at the Molineux.