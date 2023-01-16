In a bid to stave off relegation, Wolves is adding to its attack.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports the team has agreed to sign Spain winger Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth.

Pablo Sarabia to @Wolves agreed. €5m fee. Two-and-half year deal. Flying in for medical tomorrow. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 16, 2023

The 30-year-old Sarabia will sign a deal through the 2024-2025 season in a transfer worth €5 million. A medical is scheduled for Tuesday.

Sarabia has made 19 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season.

A product of Real Madrid's famed La Fabrica academy, Sarabia made his senior debut for the team in a 2010 Champions League match. It would be his only appearance for Los Blancos with Sarabia signing for Getafe that summer, with whom he would spent five seasons.

In 2016, Sarabia joined Sevilla where had a career-best season in 2018-2019, scoring 12 goals in 33 league matches before departing for PSG that summer.

Sarabia has found playing time limited almost for the entire duration of his PSG career and spent the 2021-2022 season on loan at Sporting where he scored 15 league goals in 29 matches.

Internationally, Sarabia has been capped 26 times by Spain and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Once confirmed, Sarabia would be Wolves' third addition of the January window, having already signed Brazil forward Matheus Cunha on loan from Atletico and former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina from Nice.

The team returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Liverpool in a third-round FA Cup replay.

Wolves is coming off of a 1-0 win over the weekend against relegation rivals West Ham. It was their second league win under new manager Julen Lopetegui. The victory brought Wolves up to 16th in the table on 17 points, two clear of West Ham in 18th.