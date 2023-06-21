Women’s PGA Championship: Three Golfers to consider

The second major championship of the LPGA season tees off this week as the Women’s PGA Championship gets going from Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, N.J.

Baltusrol has hosted its fair share of major championships on both the men’s and women’s sides, with the most recent being the 2016 PGA Championship.

This will be the first Women’s PGA Championship at this venue and the first women’s major here since the 1985 U.S. Women’s Open.

Teeing it up this week in a major for the first time as a pro will be Rose Zhang.

The most decorated player in amateur women’s golf history hit the ground running, winning her first LPGA Tour event as a professional.

While it’s not hard to envision Zhang winning multiple majors in her career, the 14-1 price on someone who has zero Top 10s in 12 majors has me looking at three other people this week.

Let’s get to the golfers.

Minjee Lee 21-1

It took some time, but Minjee Lee’s 2023 appears to be moving in the right direction.

Lee failed to finish inside the top 40 in her first four events of the year but has turned that around with three straight top 15s.

After just two rounds in the 60s in her first 16, Lee has carded seven sub-70 rounds in her past 12.

She also enters this round sixth on the LPGA Tour in Greens in Regulation.

Lee was a staple on Sundays at the majors last year, with three top 5s including a win at the U.S. Women’s Open.

The eight-time LPGA Tour winner hasn’t won a tournament since, and it seems about time she gets back into the winner’s circle.

Ruoning Yin 42-1

Ruoning Yin has proven she’s a winner.

In 2020, she claimed two Guinness World Records when she won her first three events on the China LPGA Tour.

And after a learning curve of playing the LPGA in 2022 as a rookie, it appears she’s found her game in 2023.

Yin was 28th on tour in Strokes Gained: Tee to Green in 2022, averaging 0.8 per round over her 41 rounds.

That number has ballooned to 2.69 in 2023, and Yin now leads the LPGA (minimum 20 rounds), with the closest person being Hyo Joo Kim, a good 0.65 strokes gained behind at 2.04.

Yin outlasted major champion Georgia Hall by one shot at this year’s DIO Implant LA Open, to claim the first win of her LPGA career.

She followed that up by making the cut at a major for the first time in her career at the Chevron Championship.

Yin has proven she can win at every level. Why not add a major championship to the resume?

Jennifer Kupcho 45-1

You need to strike while the iron is hot with Jennifer Kupcho, and that time appears to be now.

After not finishing inside the top 20 in the first eight of her first nine events this year, Kupcho enters this week with back-to-back top 10s.

The American would’ve won a few starts ago if it weren’t for the previously mentioned Rose Zhang, losing in that playoff. Kupcho followed that up with a tie for sixth in her most recent event.

Kupcho showed is 2022 she can turn these flashes of form into wins. She had just four top 10s in her 26 starts, but picked up wins in three of those, while one of them was a major.

She’s made the cut in three straight Women’s PGA Championships, and very well could be in contention coming down the stretch on Sunday.