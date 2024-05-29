The 79th U.S. Women’s Open tees off on Thursday at Lancaster Country Club.

The event is the second major championship on the women’s calendar in 2024, and Nelly Korda is looking to continue her winning ways after taking the season’s first major.

Last year, Allisen Corpuz became a major champion for the first time when she won this event at Pebble Beach with a score of 9-under, three shots better than second place.

This year, she will look to become the first woman to win back-to-back U.S. Opens since Karrie Webb won in 2000 and 2001.

Let’s dive into some key storylines and look at what the top of the betting market has to offer.

Nelly on Fire

There is no single word to explain Nelly Korda’s 2024.

Korda has played in eight events this year. She has six wins.

Her worst finish came in her first start of the year when she tied for 16th at the Tournament of Champions.

Her win at the Chevron Championship earlier this year was not only the second major championship of her career, but it was also a historic victory.

Korda became just the third woman to win five consecutive starts, drawing level with Annika Sorenstam (2004-2005) and Nancy Lopez (1978).

Her bid for a sixth straight came up short at the Cognizant Founders Cup, when she tied for seventh. But her “slump” didn’t last long, and she won her next and most recent start two weeks ago at the Mizuho Americas Open.

It would be downright silly to not think Korda was going contend in this event.

Brooke stacking up good results

It’s been a good 2024 for the No. 11 ranked player in the world.

Brooke Henderson has five top 10s to open the season, already two more than she had in 2023.

The two-time major champion enters this week after a couple of underwhelming performances (T35, T56), but she tied for third at the first major of the season and has finished inside the top three in two of the last three major championships.

The Canadian ranks 11th in greens in regulation this year on the LPGA Tour, which should come in handy as she navigates the difficult challenge of a U.S. Open.

Lexi announces retirement

Lexi Thompson is calling it quits.

The 29-year-old announced her retirement from full-time competitive golf. She will officially retire at the conclusion of 2024.

Thompson is playing in her 18th U.S. Open this year.

Wait, what? Yes, you didn’t read that wrong. And no, I’m not wrong.

Thompson made her U.S. debut at age 12. Her first made cut in the event came a few years later, when a 14-year-old Thompson tied for 34th. The following year, she earned her first top 10 in the event.

Over the 18 years, Thompson has accumulated five top 10s in this tournament, with her best finish coming in 2019 when she tied for 2nd.

In the fall, Thompson became just the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event when she missed the cut by one shot at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

There’s not much left in the game of golf for Thompson to accomplish, but a U.S. Open title can still be added to the resume. If she is in contention on Sunday, she will be a very popular player for fans to follow as she chases the U.S. Open dream.

Here is a look at the 10 players with the shortest odds to win this week

Nelly Korda +330

Rose Zhang +1800

Atthaya Thitkul +2200

Brooke Henderson +2500

Ayaka Furue +2800

Charley Hull +3000

Hyo Joo Kim +3000

Jin Young Ko +3000

Sei Young Kim +3000

Minjee Lee +3500