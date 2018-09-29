Wondolowski scores 143rd for Quakes, but Dynamo rally to win

HOUSTON — Romell Quioto scored the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute to cap the Houston Dynamo's 3-2 comeback victory over the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night.

San Jose's Chris Wondolowski scored his 143rd MLS goal on a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 37th minute. Wondolowski is two goals behind Landon Donovan for the career record.

Quioto scored the winner when he was left open on a run to the left post and Mauro Manotas' low cross slipped past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.

Manotas made it 2-1 for the Dynamo (9-13-8) in the 56th minute, setting a franchise record with his 15th goal of the season. Tomas Martinez tied it at 2 with a left-footed shot in the 68th minute.

San Jose (4-19-8) took a 2-0 lead on Alejandro Fuenmayor's own goal before halftime.

The Quakes have lost five straight.