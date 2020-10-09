Toronto, ON – October 9, 2020 – TSN and Woodbine Entertainment announced today that the exciting live horse racing series RACING NIGHT LIVE returns to Canada’s Sports Leader this fall. Moving to the network’s marquee Friday night timeslot, RACING NIGHT LIVE kicks off Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m. ET on TSN, featuring even more live races each week. A complete schedule of TSN’s RACING NIGHT LIVE coverage is available at TSN.ca (schedule subject to change).

The two-hour weekly show will now feature at least three Thoroughbred races (depending on the number of races on the card) from Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto, and four Standardbred races (up from three) from Woodbine Mohawk Park in Milton, Ontario.

Viewers across Canada have been joining in on RACING NIGHT LIVE action and wagering on live races through Woodbine’s new easy-to-use horse racing app Dark Horse. Broadcasts have also featured a slate of performances from top Canadian musical artists.

“Racing Night Live has been such a tremendous opportunity for horse racing to connect with a new audience in a dynamic way,” said Jim Lawson, CEO, Woodbine Entertainment. “We are thrilled to partner with TSN to bring Racing Night Live back in an even bigger way.”

Weekly editions of RACING NIGHT LIVE are produced through a partnership between Woodbine Entertainment, TSN, and Dome Productions. The show is hosted by TSN’s Laura Diakun and Woodbine Entertainment’s Jason Portuondo, with Brodie Lawson and Chad Rozema contributing reports from track level.

RACING NIGHT LIVE complements TSN’s live broadcast coverage of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. The Queen’s Plate champion Mighty Heart won the Prince of Wales Stakes last week and now holds the first two jewels of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. Should Mighty Heart win the Breeders’ Stakes, airing on Saturday, October 24 live on TSN, he would become the first OLG Canadian Triple Crown winner since Wando won it in 2003.