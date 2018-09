Tiger Woods shot a five-under 65 in the opening round at East Lake, sitting in a tie for the lead with Rickie Fowler.

Woods opened with a bogey but rebounded, making birdie on five and six to kick his round into gear. Woods nailed an eagle putt from just under 30 feet on the final hole to finish his round at five-under.

Gary Woodland sits in third at four-under.

