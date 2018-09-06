Woods off to hot start at BMW Championship

Right choice for U.S. Ryder Cup captains?

Tiger Woods (-8) is off to a dominant start at the BMW Championship and currently is near the top of the leaderboard with play ongoing.

Click HERE for TSN.ca's updated leaderboard.

Woods opened on the back nine and shot six-under 29 with four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.

He's since added a birdie on 10.

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead at 7-under through 12.

More updates to come.