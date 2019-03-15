Tiger Woods salvaged a 1-under 71 round on Friday at the Players Championship despite posting a quadruple bogey on the iconic Island Green at the 17th hole.

Woods is now 3-under for the tournament, though he was minus-5 at the event through seven holes Friday before things went south.

He had his tee shot on 17 roll off the green and into the water. He then moved to the drop zone for his third shot and had his shot bounce once on the green before falling into the water.

After landing his third attempt on the green, Woods two-putted to post a quadruple bogey seven on the hole.

Woods birdied the second and seventh holes on the front nine to get back under par for the round.

Kevin Kisner currently leads the tournament at minus-8.