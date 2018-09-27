Tiger Woods returns to the Ryder Cup by playing the anchor match of the opening session of fourballs with Patrick Reed.

U.S. captain Jim Furyk has split up the partnership of Reed and Jordan Spieth, who have gone 4-1-2 in team play at their two Ryder Cups. Spieth instead will be partners with longtime friend Justin Thomas, a friendship that took root in France when they were 14.

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau have the opening fourballs match Friday against Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. The second match features Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler against Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen. It's the second straight time that McIlroy has taken a European rookie as a partner in the opening session.

Spieth and Thomas face Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, while Woods and Reed take on Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.