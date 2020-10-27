The Tokyo Olympics will go on next summer without one of its top sprinters.

American Christian Coleman, the current 100m world champion, has been handed a two-year ban after missing three drug tests, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced on Tuesday.

The suspension is retroactive to May 14, 2000.

Coleman, 24, won gold in the 100m at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar. Canadian Andre De Grasse won bronze in the event. Coleman was also a member of the United States' gold medal-winning 4 x 100m relay entry.

The Atlanta native can choose to appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.