Around Curling: World champion Tirinzoni routs Hasselborg to claim Women's Masters Basel
Silvana Tirinzoni has led Switzerland to four consecutive gold medal victories at the World Women's Curling Championship and kicked off her 2023-24 season with a win at the Women's Masters Basel against some of the best international rinks in curling.
Aarau's Team Tirinzoni went a perfect 7-0 at the Basel bonspiel, beating the likes of Norway's Team Marianne Roervik in the quarterfinal, Denmark's Team Madeleine Dupont in the semifinal and finally Sweden's Team Anna Hasselborg in the gold-medal game by a score of 9-2.
The final lasted only five ends after Tirinzoni's rink put up a five-spot in the fifth.
Hasselborg's path to the final included wins over Sweden's Team Isabella Wrana in the quarterfinal and Italy's Team Stefania Constantini in the semifinal.
At last year's Women's World Curling Championship in Sandviken, Sweden, Tirinzoni and company topped Hasselborg in the semis before defeating Team Roervik in the final, 6-3, for their fourth straight world title.
Tirinzoni, 44, led her side to an undefeated record at the women's worlds in 2023 and has won 36 straight games at the tournament, with her last loss coming to Sweden inside the Calgary bubble in 2021.
Overall the Swiss have won eight of the last 11 World Women's Curling Championships.
Tirinzoni, fourth Alina Pätz and second Carole Howald have a new lead this season after 24-year-old Selina Witschonke replaced Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.