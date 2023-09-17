Silvana Tirinzoni has led Switzerland to four consecutive gold medal victories at the World Women's Curling Championship and kicked off her 2023-24 season with a win at the Women's Masters Basel against some of the best international rinks in curling.

Aarau's Team Tirinzoni went a perfect 7-0 at the Basel bonspiel, beating the likes of Norway's Team Marianne Roervik in the quarterfinal, Denmark's Team Madeleine Dupont in the semifinal and finally Sweden's Team Anna Hasselborg in the gold-medal game by a score of 9-2.

The final lasted only five ends after Tirinzoni's rink put up a five-spot in the fifth.

Hasselborg's path to the final included wins over Sweden's Team Isabella Wrana in the quarterfinal and Italy's Team Stefania Constantini in the semifinal.

A second-place finish at the Women’s Masters Basel continues a strong start to the season. Congratulations to @TeamTirinzoni on a solid game.



We always enjoy coming to this event! Thanks for tuning in.



We are back in action with the European Qualifier this week. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/PGPh995gNH — Team Hasselborg (@TeamHasselborg) September 17, 2023

At last year's Women's World Curling Championship in Sandviken, Sweden, Tirinzoni and company topped Hasselborg in the semis before defeating Team Roervik in the final, 6-3, for their fourth straight world title.

Tirinzoni, 44, led her side to an undefeated record at the women's worlds in 2023 and has won 36 straight games at the tournament, with her last loss coming to Sweden inside the Calgary bubble in 2021.

Overall the Swiss have won eight of the last 11 World Women's Curling Championships.

Tirinzoni, fourth Alina Pätz and second Carole Howald have a new lead this season after 24-year-old Selina Witschonke replaced Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.