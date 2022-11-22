World Cup Daily: Lionel Messi Ready For Final Shot At World Cup Glory He’s one of the most decorated superstars to ever play the game. Now, Lionel Messi is set to embark on his final quest to capture soccer’s ultimate prize. FIFA World Cup 2022 will mark Messi’s fifth and final appearance on the game’s biggest stage.

Argentina, which is the second choice to win the tournament at +550 at FanDuel, is a -800 money line favourite for its first group stage match versus Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Messi and company are heavy favourites to win Group C at FanDuel at -320.

Anything less than earning the maximum three points versus a Saudi Arabia side with the longest odds to advance in the group would be a major surprise.

Group C

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

Tuesday, 5 AM ET

Argentina is looking to match the longest undefeated streak in men’s national team history in its opener versus Saudi Arabia.

The Argentines have gone 36 straight games without a loss.

It would be a major surprise if that streak didn’t continue in the most lopsided match-up on the board for Tuesday’s World Cup slate.

This Lionel Messi picture is so cold 🥶 pic.twitter.com/PIHJQv0ljG — LSPN FC (@LSPNFC_) November 17, 2022

FanDuel has Argentina as a -800 money line favourite.

For the non-bettors reading this column, that number means that anybody who wants to win $50 betting on Argentina to win the match would have to risk $400.

Of course, Messi is expected to lead the way up front for Argentina in his final World Cup appearance.

Only France’s Kylian Mbappe has shorter odds to win the FIFA Golden Boot at FanDuel than Messi at +1000.

Messi is -135 to score a goal versus Saudi Arabia in the opener.

Group D

Denmark vs. Tunisia

Tuesday, 8 AM ET

Denmark enters FIFA World Cup 2022 as the second choice to win Group D at +190 behind France (-190).

Their final match before the tournament was a 2-0 win over France, and a win over Tunisia in their opener will set the stage for a massive showdown between the top two choices to win the group on Saturday.

Denmark is -195 to win its tournament opener at FanDuel.

Tunisia is making their fifth World Cup.



They’ve never progressed beyond the group stage.



In my opinion, the weakest African side at this World Cup. They’ll have to conjure magic to not repeat their trend, when they face France, Denmark and Australia. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) November 16, 2022

Tunisia, which is +470 to qualify from Group D, is +270 to draw and +550 to upset the Danes in Tuesday’s match.

Group C

Mexico vs. Poland

Tuesday, 11 AM ET

The most intriguing match of the day will feature the two teams expected to battle for the second qualification spot in Group C.

While Argentina is the clear favourite to win the group, Mexico and Poland enter their tournament opener with identical odds to advance at -115.

Both teams are +500 to win Group C.

Mexico has not lost a group stage opener at the FIFA World Cup dating back to 1998 🇲🇽



Can El Tri keep its streak going against Poland? 👀 pic.twitter.com/wcKSzyxodr — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 15, 2022

In terms of the actual match odds, FanDuel gives Mexico the slight nod at +155 to win the match.

Poland to win is +190, while the draw is priced at +185.

Group D

France vs. Australia

Tuesday, 2 PM ET

France will look to avoid becoming the fourth straight defending World Cup champion to be eliminated in the group stage of the next tournament.

While an injury to Karim Benzema hurts their chances to win it all, they are still the heavy favourite to win Group D.

France was the second choice to win FIFA World Cup 2022 before the news that Benzema will miss the tournament due to injury.

Their odds to win it all lengthened from +550 to +800 at FanDuel following the injury news.

However, France remains the obvious favourite to win Group D at -190, a small adjustment from earlier this month when they were listed at -240 to win the group.

On Tuesday, they’ll play an Australia side that has the longest odds to qualify from Group D at +500.

France is a -450 money line favourite versus Australia.

Mbappe, who is the favourite to win the FIFA Golden Boot, is -120 to score a goal in Tuesday’s opening match.