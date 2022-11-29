World Cup Daily: Messi, Argentina Can Clinch First Place In Group C With Win Over Poland That sets the stage for a thrilling finish in Group C, with Argentina set to meet Poland in a match to decide first place in the group. Meanwhile, both Saudi Arabia and Mexico are still very much alive in the group heading into a head-to-head showdown on Wednesday afternoon.

​Anybody that bet Argentina to finish in first place in Group C at FIFA World Cup 2022 at FanDuel would have been shaking their head watching them fall to Saudi Arabia in a stunning upset on Matchday 1.

Saudi Arabia was +2200 to win that match, making it the biggest upset at a FIFA World Cup that we officially have on record to date.

Fortunately for Argentina backers, Lionel Messi and company recovered and bounced back with a 2-0 win over Mexico in their second match.

That sets the stage for a thrilling finish in Group C, with Argentina set to meet Poland in a match to decide first place in the group.

Meanwhile, both Saudi Arabia and Mexico are still very much alive in the group heading into a head-to-head showdown on Wednesday afternoon.

Group D – 10 AM ET

Tunisia vs. France

The second choice to win FIFA World Cup 2022 at FanDuel has qualified for the knockout stage and is in the pole position atop the Group D standings, but they still have to take care of business on Wednesday in order to clinch first place in the group.

France needs a win or draw to guarantee a first-place finish.

FanDuel has France at -230 to win its group stage finale versus Tunisia on Wednesday.

Training hard for our third group game against Tunisia tomorrow! 👊 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/8gxz2tFzz2 — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 29, 2022

A draw is priced at +340.

Meanwhile, Tunisia needs an upset win over France and a little bit of help from Denmark versus Australia in order to have a shot to advance.

Tunisia is +700 to pull off the upset win versus France.

That number represents a 12.5 per cent implied probability.

Group D – 10 AM ET

Australia vs. Denmark

If France wins or draws versus Tunisia as expected, then that will open the door for one of Australia or Denmark to qualify for the knockout stage.

Australia has the edge entering Matchday 3 thanks to a win over Tunisia, but FanDuel has Denmark as a -200 money line favourite for Wednesday’s match.

There’s nothing that matches the passion of the @Socceroos fans. We love that you gathered in your thousands at Fed Square to watch our team’s win over Tunisia. We’ll see you at the next match but please take care of the Square and the people in it 🧵1/2 pic.twitter.com/KCs5N5R1yR — Fed Square (@FedSquare) November 29, 2022

A draw is priced at +330.

An Australian win is +550.

With Denmark desperate for a win and Australia potentially needing only a draw, it will be very interesting to see how this game plays out on Wednesday morning.

Group C – 10 AM ET

Poland vs. Argentina

After a stunning loss to Saudi Arabia in its opener, Argentina bounced back in a major way with a 2-0 win over Mexico.

Now they have an opportunity to clinch first place in Group C with a win over Poland and a win or draw by Mexico versus Saudi Arabia.

That won’t be an easy task, as Poland currently sits atop the group with four points, but can’t afford a letdown with Saudi Arabia and Mexico still in the mix to qualify.

Lionel Messi always has a smile for his fans 😁 pic.twitter.com/BKcmnJOxWh — GOAL (@goal) November 28, 2022

It will be absolutely thrilling to watch Lionel Messi and company fight for top spot in the group against Poland.

Argentina is -220 to win and +320 to draw at FanDuel.

A Poland win is currently priced at +650.

Group C – 10 AM ET

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

A tough loss to Argentina leaves Mexico at the bottom of the group, but they aren’t eliminated yet with a huge match versus Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The combination of a Mexico win over Saudi Arabia and an Argentina win over Poland could be enough to send the Mexican side through, depending on goal differential.

The passion for #MéxicoDeMiVida is a heritage that is past, present and future. 💚



A feeling that is felt through generations, and right now, it is our turn to contribute to its legacy. ❤️‍🔥🇲🇽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HMMpzX8qLb — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) November 21, 2022

FanDuel has Mexico at -150 to win this match.

A draw is +320.

A Saudi Arabia win is +380.

FanDuel has Argentina at -700 to qualify, followed by Poland at -270, Mexico at +250, and Saudi Arabia at +270.