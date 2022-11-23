World Cup Daily: Will We See Another Major Upset on Thursday? For the second consecutive day, a massive upset stole the spotlight at FIFA World Cup 2022. It also might have led to a few more Canadians than expected placing a wager on Canada to surprise Belgium in its first World Cup match since 1986.

Just over 24 hours after Saudi Arabia rallied to shock Argentina 2-1 as a +2200 money line underdog at FanDuel, Japan scored two second-half goals to forge its own upset as a +600 money line underdog in a 2-1 win over Germany.

In the aftermath of Japan’s result, I personally read and heard a few mentions of the “if them, then why not us” type of rhetoric.

Unfortunately for anybody who bet on Canada to win or draw, they fell just short in a 1-0 loss to Belgium.

Fortunately for all Canadiens, the players did us proud as so many of us were able to watch Canada compete at a FIFA World Cup for the first time in our lives.

Next up, we’ll get our first look at Group G and Group H, which includes a Brazil side that is currently the betting favourite to win FIFA World Cup 2022 at FanDuel.

Will we see another major upset on Thursday?

Group G – 5 AM ET

Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Switzerland is coming off an impressive run in the Nations League, although we are constantly reminded that the majority of the top teams in that tournament seemed much more interested in the World Cup at the time that tournament was played.

Still, Switzerland is placed at slightly shorter odds to qualify from Group G than Serbia at FanDuel, with the former at -120 and the latter at +110.

Considering their overall outlook in Group G, anything less than three points as a -140 money line favourite versus Cameroon would be a major disappointment for the Swiss.

For those that are wondering, Cameroon money line is currently +440 at FanDuel.

Group H – 8 AM ET

Uruguay vs. South Korea

Uruguay is priced at a very similar number to Switzerland at -145 on the money line versus South Korea at FanDuel.

While Portugal remains the favourite to win Group H, Uruguay is the second choice and I think that number shows its much closer than most people thought it would be.

Portugal is -155 to win Group H at FanDuel.

Uruguay is right behind them at +190.

Luis Suarez is one goal away from tying Oscar Miguez for the most World Cup goals in the country’s history.

He’s +125 to do it on Thursday.

Group H – 11 AM ET

Portugal vs. Ghana

With top contenders like Argentina and Germany faltering out of the gate, Portugal should be a little more prepared to resist against any potential surprises in the most lopsided match-up of the day on paper.

Portugal is a -240 money line favourite versus a Ghana side that is currently projected to be in the mix with South Korea for the worst record in the group.

Ghana is +250 just to advance.

Nobody will be shocked if Portugal rolls to an easy win.

At the same time, we’ve certainly already seen stranger than a potential Ghana upset in its opening match.

Ghana is a whopping +700 to win this match.

Group G – 2 PM ET

Brazil vs. Serbia

Our first look at the favourite to win the entire tournament will come against a team that has longer odds to win its own group.

Brazil is +280 to win FIFA World Cup 2022 at FanDuel.

Serbia is +650 to win Group G.

The Brazilians are -320 to win their group and -230 to win their opener versus Serbia, which makes them the biggest favourite on the board for Thursday’s games.

After so much hype, I can’t wait to see how this Brazil team performs on the biggest stage.