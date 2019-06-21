While it may be tempting to look ahead to the quarterfinals and a possible clash with France, the defending champion U.S. has thrived at the Women's World Cup by keeping its focus on the present.

The Americans will face Spain in the round of 16 on Monday in Reims as the tournament enters the win-or-go-home phase. Games begin Saturday with Germany facing Nigeria in Grenoble followed by Norway's match against Australia.

The U.S. had emphatic wins in the group stage, routing Thailand 13-0 in the opener before more clinical victories over Chile and Sweden. The team had three shutouts while also collecting a World Cup group-stage record 18 goals.

Coach Jill Ellis said the three-time World Cup champions accomplished their early-round goals.

"When you come out of the group stage, a lot of what we talk about is mentality and being healthy," she said. "I think they're in a really good place."

The United States has performed largely as expected in France, though the team faced criticism after the game against Thailand for celebrating every goal. The Americans set World Cup records for most goals and margin of victory in the game.

The team toned it down against Chile. Ellis made seven lineup changes to keep her team fresh and Carli Lloyd — the hat trick hero of the World Cup final four years ago in Canada — scored a pair of goals.

Facing their toughest challenge of the group in ninth-ranked Sweden, the United States pounced early with Lindsey Horan's goal within the first three minutes and emerged with a 2-0 victory on Thursday night.

Spain, ranked No. 13, finished second in its group to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

If the top-ranked Americans can defeat La Roja, they could possibly face No. 4 France in Paris next Friday. They could potentially face No. 3 England in the semifinals before getting a shot at defending their title.

The United States, France, England, Germany and the Netherlands all won their first three games in France. Like the Americans, Germany did not concede a goal.

MAKING A STAND: France, vying to become the first country to simultaneously hold the men's and women's World Cup titles, faces Brazil in Le Havre on Sunday.

They'll face determined Brazilian star Marta, who comes into the game with a World Cup record 17 goals but no title in a major tournament.

She surpassed Germany's Miroslav Klose for the record on a penalty kick during the team's 1-0 victory over Italy on Tuesday.

She celebrated by kissing her cleats, which in France have sported a blue and pink symbol for equality. She is currently without a shoe sponsor because she claims the men's contracts are unequal to the women's.

"This record doesn't belong to me, it belongs to all of us," she said after the game. "I share it with anyone fighting for more equality."

The World Cup in France comes at a time when female players worldwide are fighting for better playing conditions, treatment and pay.

Ada Hegerberg, the first female Ballon d'Or winner, is not playing for Norway. She stepped away from the team over what she has characterized as the federation's lack of respect for the women's team.

The U.S. women's team filed a lawsuit back home earlier this year that accuses its federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay to the men's team.

GOLDEN BOOT: American Alex Morgan and Australian Sam Kerr both have five goals to lead the tournament field.

Morgan matched a U.S. record by scoring five goals in the team's big win over Thailand.

Kerr got four in Australia's final group match, a 4-1 victory over Jamaica. It was the most goals for an Australian — male or female — in a World Cup game, and the final goal ensured the Matildas finished second in their group to avoid France in the round of 16.

"At the time I didn't know how important it is, but we knew every goal would count," she said, adding with a smile: "I actually wanted more after that, being my selfish self."

EDGING CLOSER: Christine Sinclair scored her 182nd career goal for Canada in a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands on Thursday. She also became the second player to score in five straight World Cups, joining Marta.

Sinclair is now just two goals away from matching the international record set by former U.S. forward Abby Wambach.

Canada plays Sweden on Monday in Paris. The Swedes rested many players in their match against the United States, with an eye toward the next round.

THE REST: Looking ahead, England faces Cameroon in Valenciennes on Sunday. Italy and China meet in Montpellier on Tuesday, followed by the Netherlands and Japan in Rennes.

