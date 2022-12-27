Milic to start in net for Canada against Germany at WJC

Thomas Milic is scheduled to start in net for Team Canada when they play their second game of the World Junior Championship tournament on Wednesday against Germany, head coach Dennis Williams announced.

Team Canada did not skate Tuesday, but Williams said there are other lineup changes planned after seeing the team lose their opening game of the tournament.

Thomas Milic starts for 🇨🇦 tomorrow, Dennis Williams says



Benjamin Gaudreau started for Canada against Czechia on Monday, and made just 12 saves of the 17 shots he faced. He was pulled from the game after allowing the fifth goal just before halfway through the second period.

Canada went on to lose the game 5-2, but Milic saved all 10 shots he saw in relief of Gaudreau, including holding the door shut against two powerplays for the Czech side.

Williams was disappointed with the opening effort for a Canada squad that features three players with NHL experience and a bevy of top 2023 NHL Draft prospects.

"Our discipline wasn't great and a lot of guys played an individual game. So that's something we got to address. And we've got a day to prep here," said Williams after the game against Czechia.

Canada has three more games of Round Robin action to right the ship, the first of which will be played against Germany on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 6:30pm EST / 3:30pm PST. You can watch the game LIVE on TSN1/4/5, TSN.ca and the TSN App.