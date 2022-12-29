1h ago
Hockey community reacts to cancellation of World Junior Championship
As the hockey community continues to digest news that the remainder of the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship was cancelled on Wednesday due to COVID-19, here is some of the reaction that is pouring in.
TSN.ca Staff
Masters: Bedard, Michkov early standouts at cancelled World Juniors
TSN reporter Ryan Rishaug captured video of players from Team Germany soaking in the atmosphere for one last time.
Steven Ellis of The Hockey News points to the bright side of briefly seeing talented Canadians Owen Power, Shane Wright and Connor Bedard suit up for the same team.
TSN hockey commentator Ray Ferraro reflected on the significance of the tournament to players who may never experience a bigger stage.
The lasting memory of this year's event may very well be Canada's 11-2 win over Austria on Tuesday night.
Here is the mood of at least one fan after hearing word of the cancellation.