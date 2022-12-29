As the hockey community continues to digest news that the remainder of the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship was cancelled on Wednesday due to COVID-19, here is some of the reaction that is pouring in.

TSN reporter Ryan Rishaug captured video of players from Team Germany soaking in the atmosphere for one last time.

Germany still out on the ice.. clapping and cheering for one another, pictures and hugs. Always an inspiring group at this event. pic.twitter.com/5ctWQC6lAg — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) December 29, 2021

Steven Ellis of The Hockey News points to the bright side of briefly seeing talented Canadians Owen Power, Shane Wright and Connor Bedard suit up for the same team.

At least we got to see Owen Power, Shane Wright and Connor Bedard -- a first overall pick and two potential ones -- play together. Not every day you get talent like that from three drafts. #WorldJuniors — Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) December 29, 2021

TSN hockey commentator Ray Ferraro reflected on the significance of the tournament to players who may never experience a bigger stage.

"Most kids in this tournament, there will be nothing bigger in their hockey career than this."@rayferrarotsn discusses the impact of cancelling the 2022 World Juniors Championship. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/lsaRKocNKy — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 29, 2021

The lasting memory of this year's event may very well be Canada's 11-2 win over Austria on Tuesday night.

With the 2022 World Juniors now cancelled the final game of this year's event is Canada's 11-2 win over Austria. — Avry's Sports Show (@Avry) December 29, 2021

Here is the mood of at least one fan after hearing word of the cancellation.