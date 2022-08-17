Gaucher tips in his own rebound to put Canada up big in the first period

So far, so good for Team Canada.

The World Junior hosts lead Switzerland 5-3 through two periods in their World Junior quarter-final matchup Wednesday night in Edmonton.

Tyson Foerster opened the scoring just over one minute into the game but the Swiss evened things up soon after on a marker from Simon Knak. Canada then scored three consecutive goals before Switzerland salvaged some momentum just before time expired as Canada took a 4-2 lead into the break.

Will Cuylle scored for Canada not long into the second but Attilio Biasca scored his second of the game as the Swiss continued to hang around.

The Canadians got some discouraging news in the second period as forward Ridly Greig was ruled out for the night with an injury. The Ottawa Senators' first-round selection in 2020 appeared to sustain the ailment on a hit from Switzerland's Vincent Despont with just under seven minutes to go in the first period.

Canada outshot Switzerland 26-17 after the first 40 minutes.

Canada went a perfect 4-0-0-0 in the preliminary round, securing multi-goal wins over Latvia, Slovakia, Czechia and Finland.

In other quarter-final action on Wednesday, Finland beat Germany 5-2 and Sweden defeated Latvia 2-1 to advance to the semis. The United States will play Czechia in the final quarter-final matchup on Wednesday with the semis taking place Friday.