It’s almost time for the real thing.

Friday marks the last day of pre-competition action ahead of the World Junior Hockey Championship with Switzerland battling Sweden and Canada taking on Finland.

Catch Switzerland vs. Sweden at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30am PT, followed by Canada vs. Finland at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Watch both games on TSN1 and stream on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

Canada has impressed so far in the lead-up to this year’s tournament, beating Switzerland 6-0 on Monday and Slovakia 6-1 on Wednesday.

Regina Pats centre and projected 2023 No. 1 pick Connor Bedard will lead the way for Canada in Halifax and Moncton as they look to repeat as champions and capture their record 20th world junior title in history.

The 17-year-old Bedard committed four penalties in Wednesday’s win over Slovakia, something the North Vancouver native wants to clean up before it counts for real.

"I got to stay out of the box. That’s eight minutes for me kind of wasted," he told TSN’s Mark Masters.

Team Canada is expected to be an offensive juggernaut this year, but head coach Dennis Williams says the ultimate key to success will be consistent defence.

"I said to the players, ‘Your offence is kind of like a cat, it comes and goes, but our defence has to be like a dog, and it has to be loyal out there'” explained Williams.

Finland, who were inches away from beating Canada in overtime in the gold-medal game at the 2022 tournament, are led by Nashville Predators’ 2022 first-round pick Joakim Kemell. The forward scored four goals and added eight assists over seven games in the summer tournament.

Other notable names include Winnipeg Jets’ forward prospect Brad Lambert, selected 30th overall in 2022, and Montreal Canadiens forward Oliver Kapanen, selected 64th overall in 2021.

Sixteen-year-old defenceman Aron Kiviharju is also a name to watch out for as highly touted prospect ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft.

The 2022 tournament was held in Edmonton this summer after it was postponed midway through the round robin last December due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Canada will open its round-robin schedule on Boxing Day against Czech Republic with coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN 1/4/5 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

The Canadians will also take on Germany on Dec. 28, Austria on Dec. 29 and Sweden on New Year’s Eve in Group A action.