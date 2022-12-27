Team USA finished off the podium in this past summer’s rescheduled World Junior Championship after a surprising loss to Czechia in the quarter-finals.

In their first game of the 2023 tournament, the Americans appeared determined for a better result this time around.

First-round picks Luke Hughes (New Jersey Devils), Chaz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) and Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues) all scored as the U.S. defeated Latvia 5-2 on Boxing Day in Group B action.

The action was tied 2-2 heading into the third period but Lucius tucked a nifty backhand past Latvian goaltender Patriks Berzins that held up as the eventual winner.

“We just settled down for the third and kind of played with more character,” U.S. head coach Rand Pecknold said Monday. “I thought in the first two periods, we were nervous and made a couple mistakes that ended up in the back of the net. But we had plenty of chances, so we just talked about letting our character come through in the third.”

Red Savage and Sean Behrens also scored while winger Dylan Duke tallied two assists. Seventeen-year-old Trey Augustine stopped 15 of 17 shots in the victory.

“Everyone knew that we were going to face adversity going into this tournament,” Behrens said. “It’s a short tournament, but there’s a lot of adversity, and it happened to us right off the hop even if we weren’t expecting it. And it’s how you respond to that adversity. I thought we did a great job of that, and really responded to our coach’s message.”

The U.S. has four gold medals and eight total medals at the World Juniors since 2010 and enters the current tournament with high expectations. The team has 19 NHL-drafted players and six first-round picks on its roster, led by Hughes – the U.S. captain – and 2022 No. 3 overall pick Logan Cooley (Arizona Coyotes), who may be the two top NHL-owned prospects in the entire tournament.

Hughes told USA Hockey’s website last week that while he was disappointed with how this summer’s tournament ended, he wants to keep things in perspective.

“For the World Juniors, they [older brothers Quinn, a Vancouver Canucks defenceman and Jack, a Devils forward] told me to enjoy the tournament,” Hughes said. “You will wake up one day and it will all be behind you, so you need to enjoy every moment.”

Meanwhile, Slovakia is coming off a 5-2 loss to Finland on Tuesday in their tournament opener. Peter Repcik scored both of Slovakia’s goals while Patrik Andrisik allowed four on 15 shots, three of which came in the second period to give the Finns control of the game.

The Montreal Canadiens did not make No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky available for the tournament, but No. 2 pick Simon Nemec (New Jersey Devils) and 26th selection Filip Mesar (Canadiens) are part of this year’s Slovak contingent in Moncton.

They placed second last in this summer’s tournament, defeating Latvia in a shootout for their lone victory. Slovakia’s most recent medal came in 2015 when they upset Sweden for bronze in Toronto.