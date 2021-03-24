Mixed doubles worlds to be held in Scotland

ABERDEEN, United Kingdom — The world mixed doubles curling championship will be held in Aberdeen, Scotland in May.

The World Curling Federation announced Wednesday the tournament will be held May 17-23 under COVID-19 protocols developed in consultation with the Scottish government.

The Canadian mixed doubles championship concluding Thursday in Calgary will determine the country's representative in Aberdeen.

"Not only is the world title on the line but seven teams will also secure a place for their National Olympic Committees in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games mixed doubles event," WCF president Kate Caithness said in a statement.

"A great deal of work has gone on behind the scenes in order to make this championship a reality and I have every confidence that Curl Aberdeen will be able to hold a first-class and safe competition for our athletes, officials and staff."

The 2020 world championship scheduled to be held in Kelowna, B.C., was cancelled because of the global pandemic.

Canada has yet to win a world title in mixed doubles, but finished runner-up in two of the last three tournaments.

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant in 2019, and Joanne Courtney and Reid Carruthers in 2017 won silver medals.

John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes won gold in 2018 in the Olympic debut for mixed doubles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.