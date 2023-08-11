Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland held off American qualifier Danielle Collins, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 on centre court Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.

Swiatek appeared to be breezing through the quarterfinal until midway through the second set, when Collins rediscovered her form and fought back from down a break to even it at one set apiece.

The 22-year-old Swiatek got back on track in the third. Up 4-2 and a break in the third set, she took advantage of a Collins double fault before hitting a backhand winner off the line to earn a break point. The world No. 1 for 71 weeks running then served out the match.

She’ll meet fourth seed Jessica Pegula of the United States on Saturday in her first-ever semifinal at the NBO.

Collins bows out after a terrific run at IGA Stadium.

After winning two three-set qualifying matches — one over hometown favourite Eugenie Bouchard — she beat Wimbledon semifinalist Elina Svitolina, No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari and another local in Leylah Fernandez without dropping a set.

The 29-year-old, who began the tournament ranked 48th, reached a career-high No. 7 ranking last year and made the Australian Open final, upsetting Swiatek with a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win in the semis.

The script on Friday was much different.

Swiatek asserted herself early, jumping to an early 3-0 lead before breaking Collins again to go up 5-1.

Collins broke back to put some pressure on her opponent, but Swiatek held off the late surge and served out the set on her second attempt.

Swiatek kept that momentum going early in the second by breaking Collins in the first game.

Collins then started to look a little more like the player who was putting on a shotmaking clinic previously in the tournament, hitting Swiatek with a couple of winners before the No. 1 double faulted on break point to make it 2-2.

That’s when things started to change.

Tied 4-4, Collins fended off a break point after Swiatek hit a backhand winner to go up 40-30, before hitting an ace and a quick forehand winner to hold.

In the ensuing game, Collins hit multiple backhand return winners to put Swiatek on the ropes.

Swiatek fought off three Collins set points, but couldn’t hold off the American on the fourth as Collins forced the decisive third.

Though Swiatek won, Collins didn’t go down without a fight, fending off two match points in the final frame.

Swiatek’s win comes after she spent six hours 10 minutes waiting out rain delays on Thursday, beating Karolina Muchova of Czechia in a match that started at 12:30 p.m. local time and finished at 9:37 p.m.

Earlier Friday, Pegula got the best of doubles partner Coco Gauff, winning 6-2, 5-7, 7-5 in singles play on Friday to advance.

Tied 5-5 in the third set, Gauff double faulted for a ninth time while defending a breakpoint to give Pegula the edge. Pegula then served to win the match in two hours 21 minutes.

After battling out as opponents, the two players were scheduled to take the court together again later Friday — this time as teammates. However, the world No. 1 duo in doubles pulled out of the tourney after their intense singles match.

Elsewhere in doubles play, Canadians Marina Stakusic and Carol Zhao lost 3-6, 6-3, 10-6 to fourth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Ellen Perez of Australia in round of 16 play.

Stakusic, of Mississauga, Ont., and Zhao, of Richmond Hill, Ont., were the last Canadians still playing in Montreal.

Later Friday, Liudmila Samsonova of Russia and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland met in the quarterfinals after both players won their round of 16 matches.

Samsonova upset second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3 earlier on Friday to advance.

"It was a really tough match, she played unbelievable tennis," said Sabalenka. "Unfortunately, physically I wasn't ready to play at my highest level today, but I'm still happy with the level I showed. More likely the fighting spirit than the level."

Bencic beat seventh seed Petra Kvitova of Czechia 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1.

After Bencic rolled her ankle early in the third set, Kvitova displayed some true sportsmanship by helping Bencic to her bench and holding her ice bag. Bencic ultimately carried on to win the match.

The winner between Bencic and Samsonova will face either third seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or 10th seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the semifinals.

The final round of 16 matches had to be squeezed in before the quarterfinals after they were postponed due to lengthy rain delays on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2023.