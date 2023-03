World No. 1 Jon Rahm has withdrawn from The Players Championship due to illness.

The move came less than 30 minutes before Rahm was scheduled to tee off his second round at the tournament.

FedExCup leader and World No. 1 Jon Rahm WD from THE PLAYERS Championship due to illness. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 10, 2023

Rahm was 1-under after his opening round, seven shots back of leader Chad Ramey.

The 28-year-old reclaimed the world No. 1 title after winning the Genesis Open last month.