World No. 1 Rory McIlroy says he believes this fall's Ryder Cup should and will be delayed until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"My personal hunch is that I don't see how it is going to happen, so I do not think that it will happen," the 31-year-old McIlroy told BBC Sport Northern Ireland. "I think the majority of players would like to see it pushed back until 2021 so that they can play in front of crowds and have the atmosphere that makes the Ryder Cup so special. The players are the ones that make the Ryder Cup. If they are not on board with it and don't want to play then there is no Ryder Cup. I see it being pushed back until 2021 and, honestly, I think that will be the right call."

The 2020 edition of the biennial competition held between the best golfers from the United States and the top pros from Europe is currently scheduled for Whistling Straits near Sheboygan, WI on the weekend of Sept. 25.

The Europeans have won seven of the past nine Ryder Cups, including the 2018 edition in France.

McIlroy, a four-time Major winner, is currently scheduled to participate in all three of the PGA's June events set to get underway on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, TX.