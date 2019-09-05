The agent for Dustin Johnson confirmed on Thursday that his client underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

David Winkle told Golf Week that the procedure was routine and the 35-year-old is expected back in action in the fall.

Currently No. 3 in the world, Johnson underwent a similar procedure in 2011.

Despite a runner-up finish at both the Masters and the PGA Championship, Johnson struggled at the end of his season, finishing no better than a tie for 20th in his last eight events and finishing last at the Tour Championship.

A native of Columbia, SC, Johnson has 20 career PGA wins under his belt and was the 2016 US Open winner.