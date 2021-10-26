Will the Astros' quest for dynasty status forever be stained by cheating scandal?

The 2021 World Series begins tonight.

If you didn’t expect to see this matchup, you’re not alone.

The Houston Astros were +2200 to win it all on Opening Day.

The Atlanta Braves were +1000 to win it all on Opening Day, but that number climbed all the way to +5000 by the MLB trade deadline, and they entered the playoffs at +1200 to win it all.

But here we are.

The Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in the last five years, looking to clinch their second title.

All things considered, Houston was never going to be a popular public team entering this season, and that created a buy-low window for anybody that was looking to jump on them in the futures market before the season.

Meanwhile, Atlanta is back in the World Series for the first time since 1999.

The Braves, which won just 88 regular-season games, are looking for their first title since 1995.

Atlanta is currently +125 to win it all.

The Astros are -150 to win the World Series.

Framber Valdez will get the ball for Houston at home in Game 1 tonight.

The Braves will counter with Charlie Morton.

The Astros are -135 to win Game 1.

That number could climb with the narrative for Houston as the better team looking for redemption, but it’s important to keep in mind that Atlanta just beat the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers to get here in the first place.

At the same time, the Astros need to capitalize with Valdez on the mound for their opener, especially considering what their rotation looks like behind him.

The total was set at 8 this morning, but that number has since been bet up to 8.5.

In terms of the World Series MVP futures market, there are four players at the top of the board.

Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are all +1000 to win World Series MVP.

Freddie Freeman is +1100 to win that award.

Carlos Correa is +1200.

Max Fried and Kyle Tucker are both +1400, while Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario round out the top 10 choices to win World Series MVP at +1600 and +1700, respectively.

