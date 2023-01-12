The United Kingdom's Football Policing unit says there's a "worrying level of disorder" currently at matches with arrests also on the rise.

In the period from July 1 to December 31, 2002, a report found that 999 arrests were made, up 10 per cent from the same period in 2021.

There was also a 230 per-cent increase in fan banning orders.

The report in question covers matches from Premier League down to National League matches, as well as European and international games in England and Wales. In 1,550 matches, there were 661 incidents reported, which is down 19 per cent from 2021-2022, but is still the second-highest number on record.

"Whilst the total number of incidents reported is down, this is still the second highest figure we have seen, and it is particularly concerning to see a rise in pyrotechnics, missiles, drug use and attacks on stadium staff," Chief constable Mark Roberts said in a statement.

Roberts said there has been a greater crackdown on patrons entering stadiums with drugs.

"We have seen some positive strides made this season including the introduction of football banning orders for people caught in possession of drugs and the introduction of stadium bans for people who enter the pitch, as well as those who use pyrotechnics," Roberts said.