All-star receiver and kick returner Brandon Banks has re-sgiend with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team announced on Friday.

“Brandon has been a game changer on special teams and one of the premier playmakers in the Canadian Football League since his arrival in 2013,” said June Jones, Head Coach of the Tiger-Cats. “Last season, he also transformed into an explosive every-down receiver in our offence and we’re thrilled to have him back as a starter in 2018.”

Banks played in all 18 games with the Ticats in 2017 and posted career highs in receptions, receiving yards, yards per reception, and receiving touchdowns.

Last season the 30-year-old became the eighth player in CFL history to record five consecutive 100-yard receiving games from September to October.