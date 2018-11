The wait is over, Stamps, Redblacks clash for 106th Grey Cup

Receiver DaVaris Daniels will be one of the Calgary Stampeders' scratches for the 106th Grey Cup.

Daniels practised all week in his recovery from a broken collarbone, but won't be dressed for the game.

Daniels had 11 receptions for the Stampeders in last year's Grey Cup.