Former NFL wide receiver Percy Harvin is hoping to return to the league, three years after announcing his retirement due to chronic migraines.

Harvin, who spent eight seasons in the NFL and won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seattle Seahawks, told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he is "ready to return to the NFL."

"I thought I was done, but that itch came back," Harvin told Anderson on Tuesday.

A first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2009, Harvin appeared in 75 career games with the Vikings, Seahawks, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2009. He retired for the second time in March 2017 after appearing in just two games with the Bills the previous season.

Harvin's best season came with the Vikings in 2011, when he posted 967 receiving yards and added 345 yards rushing. A product of Florida, Harvin has 4,026 yards receiving on 353 catches and 22 touchdowns in his NFL career. He added another five TDs on the ground.

He will turn 32 on May 28.​