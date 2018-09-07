Naylor: Posey lands with Lions, not Argos, in return to CFL

DeVier Posey is back in the CFL, but not with the Toronto Argonauts.

According to TSN's Dave Naylor, Posey has agreed to a deal to join the BC Lions following a stint in camp with the Baltimore Ravens and a workout earlier in the week with the Buffalo Bills.

Hearing WR @DPo8 expected to join the @BCLions. Not official but agreement in place. #CFL #LIons — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) September 7, 2018

Posey played two seasons with the Argos but his best came last year when he caught 52 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

He might be best remembered for his performance in last year’s Grey Cup. He caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown as the Argos went on to win 27-24 over the Calgary Stampeders.

Posey spent time in the NFL with the Houston Texans from 2012 to 2014, appearing in 26 games.

The Lions will be back in action Friday night when they take on the Ottawa Redblacks.