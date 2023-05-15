Could Ben Foster's return to Wrexham continue into next season?

The team confirmed on Monday that it will speak to the 40-year-old former England goalkeeper about signing a new contract with the club.

Foster had retired at the end of last season following four years at Watford, but came out of retirement to play for his injury-hit former club in March. He appeared in eight contests for the team and notably saved a penalty in a 3-2 win over Notts County in April to help Wrexham secure the National League title and promotion to League Two.

A native of Leamington Spa, Foster previously made 21 appearances for the Red Dragons in 2004-2005 on loan from Stoke City.

Capped eight times by England, Foster made 302 Premier League appearances over his career for Manchester United, Birmingham City, West Brom and the Hornets over a 23-year professional career.