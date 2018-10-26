Raptors chasing history with in-form Kawhi leading the way

The Toronto Raptors will be shorthanded Friday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks.

Delon Wright (adductor), OG Anunoby (personal) and Fred VanVleet (toe) are all out according to TSN Josh Lewenberg. This leaves the Raptors with a starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam and Jonas Valanciunas.

Lorenzo Brown should get plenty of run as the backup point guard without Wright and VanVleet out of the lineup, notes Lewenberg.

Following their matchup with DeAndre Jordan and the Mavs, Toronto will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

They are looking to improve to 6-0 to start the season for the first time in franchise history.