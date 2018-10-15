Raptors know their team is not a finished product just yet

The Toronto Raptors could be without one of their best bench players for Wednesday's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers as Delon Wright is questionable after not practicing with team on Monday.

Head coach Nick Nurse said they will know more about his status on Tuesday.

Delon Wright didn't practice today. Nurse is hopeful he'll be able to play in Wednesday's season opener, but says they should know more tomorrow. For now, he's questionable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 15, 2018

The 26-year-old point guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 69 games (65 off the bench) last season with Raptors, his third year in the NBA.

Toronto selected Wright with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.