Bouchard on court for first time since shoulder surgery

Eugenie Bouchard was back on the court Monday for the first time since undergoing shoulder surgery in June.

"The first ball I hit in 8 months!!! The day has finally arrived! I can’t believe it," Bouchard wrote on Instagram with an accompanying video of her on court.

The 27-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on her shoulder after first tearing her subscapularis during a match in Guadalajara in March.

We’re so happy to see you back on court @geniebouchard! 💪 pic.twitter.com/rM2CnbJgxw — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) December 13, 2021

Bouchard said in June she tried to rehab the injury before surgery but elected for the procedure when it did not improve.

The Montrealer fell to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2, 7-5 in the Guadalajara Open final in March, falling just shy of earning her second career WTA title.

A finalist at Wimbledon in 2014, Bouchard won her lone career title at Nuremberg Cup in Germany in 2014.