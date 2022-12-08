Dallas Stars forward Wyatt Johnston will not be playing at the World Junior Hockey Championships. Stars general manager Jim Nill informed the Canadian World Junior team on Wednesday that the Toronto native would not be released for the tournament, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Wyatt Johnston won't be going to world juniors. Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill says he informed the Canadian world junior team yesterday. The 19-year-old Toronto native has appeared in all 26 Stars games this season. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 8, 2022

Johnston, 19, has appeared in all 26 Stars games this season, scoring seven goals and adding three assists.

The 23rd pick in the 2021 NHL Draft recorded 46 goals and 78 assists with the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL last season.